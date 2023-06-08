Aqua Sunset

Razmik Seysyan Read this post in other languages: 简体中文

Aqua was originally developed as a dedicated IDE for QA engineers working in automated testing. After carefully evaluating adoption rates, market trends, and user feedback, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the product. While this was not an easy choice, Aqua did not reach the level of adoption we had anticipated.

We believe that integrating Aqua’s capabilities into our existing JetBrains IDEs through the Test Automation plugin will offer a more seamless and sustainable solution for our users. This shift allows us to focus on enhancing our core products and delivering even greater value to our customers.

What’s next for Aqua users?

We understand that transitions can be challenging, and we are committed to making this process as smooth as possible. To support our users, we are offering multiple transition options and have outlined a comprehensive migration plan to help ensure a seamless experience.

For commercial license holders:

Aqua licenses will be automatically upgraded to All Products Pack licenses, providing immediate access to the latest versions of IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, WebStorm, or any other JetBrains IDE.

All Products Pack licenses purchased before April 22, 2025 , will continue to provide a valid Aqua license.

, will continue to provide a valid Aqua license. Our standard refund policy applies to recent purchases.

For non-commercial license holders:

We’re offering users with a non-commercial Aqua license a WebStorm non-commercial license as an alternative.

Additionally, we are offering a 40% discount on an All Products Pack license, valid for one year from the transition date.

Test Automation plugin

Although Aqua as a standalone product is being retired, all of its core capabilities will remain available through the Test Automation plugin, which is available in IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, PyCharm, and WebStorm (including for non-commercial license users), as well as other JetBrains IDEs. This ensures that users can continue leveraging test automation framework support within the JetBrains ecosystem.

Thank you

We want to express our deepest gratitude to the Aqua community – your feedback, support, and engagement have been invaluable. While this marks the end of Aqua’s journey, it is also the beginning of a new chapter where test automation continues to thrive within JetBrains’ broader suite of tools.

For any questions or additional support, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with our team.

The JetBrains team

FAQ

Below, we have compiled answers to the most common questions regarding the discontinuation of Aqua and the migration options available.

Why is Aqua being discontinued?

Aqua has not reached the level of adoption we initially envisioned. After evaluating market trends and user feedback, we have decided to consolidate its capabilities into the broader JetBrains ecosystem through the Test Automation plugin, allowing us to focus on widely adopted solutions that better serve our customers.

What is the latest Aqua release?

The final release of Aqua is version 2024.3. There will be no further regular updates (except vulnerability fixes), and support will be gradually phased out.

Will I still be able to use Aqua after April 22, 2025,?

Yes, if you have a valid license before April 22, 2025, you can continue using Aqua beyond the sunset date. We will no longer sell new subscriptions or renew existing ones for Aqua.

What alternatives are available for Aqua users?

All of Aqua’s core capabilities remain available via the Test Automation plugin, which is included in IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, PyCharm, WebStorm (including with a non-commercial license), and several other JetBrains IDEs.

What will happen to my Aqua license?

For commercial license holders:

Your current Aqua license will be automatically upgraded to an All Products Pack license, providing immediate access to the latest versions of IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, WebStorm, or any other JetBrains IDE. This applies for the time left on your current license with no extra costs. Please note that auto-renewal will be disabled.

All Products Pack licenses purchased before April 22, 2025, will continue to provide a valid Aqua license.

Our standard refund policy applies to recent purchases. [How can I get a refund?]

For non-commercial license holders:

You have the option to apply for a WebStorm non-commercial license.

You can get a 40% discount on a one-year All Products Pack license. This discount is valid for one year from the transition date.

How do I install the Test Automation plugin?

To install the Test Automation plugin, open your JetBrains IDE and go to Settings > Plugins. Find the plugin by searching for “Test Automation plugin” in the Marketplace tab. Click Install, and then restart your IDE to activate it.

Will there be support for migration?

Yes, limited support will be available to help users transition. Additional resources and guidance will be provided via our documentation and support channels.

What should I do if I recently purchased an Aqua license?

Our standard refund policy applies to recent purchases. If you have questions about your eligibility for a refund, please contact JetBrains support.

[How can I get a refund?]

Where can I find more information or assistance?

For any further questions or support inquiries, please visit our support page or reach out to us directly.

We sincerely appreciate the Aqua community’s support and look forward to continuing to provide powerful test automation solutions within our JetBrains IDEs.